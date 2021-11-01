Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the September 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TEI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.69. 308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,848. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

