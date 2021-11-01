Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

TPX opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 38.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $2,548,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

