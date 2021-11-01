Tendies (TEND) Trading 105.3% Higher Over Last Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 105.3% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $531,870.67 and approximately $72,119.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00220285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00096130 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

