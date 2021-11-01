TenX (PAY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.18 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. TenX has a market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenX has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00225982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096799 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

