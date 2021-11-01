Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Teradata reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. Teradata has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

