Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $936.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post sales of $936.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $966.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $908.00 million. Terex posted sales of $786.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. 771,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,379. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

