Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Acquires 52 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Ken Murphy acquired 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £140.40 ($183.43).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Ken Murphy acquired 53 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £136.21 ($177.96).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 238.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The firm has a market cap of £20.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.