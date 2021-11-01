Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $1,038,180.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew D. Baglino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40.

On Friday, August 27th, Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,114.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.21, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $1,115.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $800.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $707.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.55.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

