Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

