TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New C$155.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.84.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $2.75 on Monday, hitting $108.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,133. TFI International has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.