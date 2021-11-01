TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $124.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TFI International traded as high as $119.57 and last traded at $108.83, with a volume of 7959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.83.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.36.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.