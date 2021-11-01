The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The Caldwell Partners International has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Get The Caldwell Partners International alerts:

The Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for The Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.