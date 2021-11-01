The Coca-Cola Company Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Coca-Cola in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.37 on Monday. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $57.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

