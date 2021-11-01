The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Community Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The Community Financial stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $217.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.97. The Community Financial has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, analysts predict that The Community Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

In other The Community Financial news, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in The Community Financial by 46.1% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Community Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

