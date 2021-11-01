The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,055,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,332,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,868,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,018,000 after acquiring an additional 155,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

