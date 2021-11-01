The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Update

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,370,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the September 30th total of 18,690,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Gap by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 447,438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Gap by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Gap by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in The Gap by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after buying an additional 763,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 461,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The Gap’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Gap will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

