The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €301.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €269.29 ($316.81).

VOW3 stock opened at €193.82 ($228.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of €194.95. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

