The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.38 on Monday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,683 shares of company stock worth $18,503,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

