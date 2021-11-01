The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives GBX 318 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GYM. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of LON:GYM opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 279.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.05. The firm has a market cap of £458.36 million and a P/E ratio of -12.55. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60.

In other The Gym Group news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

