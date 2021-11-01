The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 426.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,831 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,174,000 after acquiring an additional 128,443 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 354.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 83,430 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 12.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.