The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the September 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:HYB opened at $10.22 on Monday. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 6.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 787,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 407,382 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 219,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

