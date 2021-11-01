The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.07 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.570 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNTG. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The Pennant Group stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 145,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $768.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 2.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

