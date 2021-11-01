The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $355.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $316.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $323.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.