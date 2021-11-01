The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $310.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from $278.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.65.

Shares of SHW opened at $316.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $323.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.46 and a 200-day moving average of $287.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

