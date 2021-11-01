The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,033,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $46,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

