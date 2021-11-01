THETA Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and approximately $407.21 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.33 or 0.00012069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00051303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00223849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00096872 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.