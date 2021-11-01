Thorne Healthtech Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:THRN)

Thorne Healthtech’s (NASDAQ:THRN) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thorne Healthtech had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRN. Bank of America began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRN opened at $8.18 on Monday. Thorne Healthtech has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000.

About Thorne Healthtech

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

