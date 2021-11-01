Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TIM by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

TIM stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.21. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

TIM Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

