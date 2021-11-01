Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Earns Under Review Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Time Out Group (LON:TMO) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of TMO stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £189.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. Time Out Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.60 ($0.83). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.23.
Time Out Group Company Profile
