Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Earns Under Review Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Time Out Group (LON:TMO) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of TMO stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £189.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. Time Out Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.60 ($0.83). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.23.

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

