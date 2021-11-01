Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in October

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKCOF opened at $36.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.25. Toho has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the business of film and theater production services. It operates through the following segments: Movie Film, Theater, Real Estate, and Others. The Movie Film segment produces, distributes, and exhibits movies; and creates and sells video programs, television programs, and commercial films.

