Tolar (TOL) Price Reaches $0.0069

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $42,214.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tolar has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00051306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00226093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096625 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,047,646 coins and its circulating supply is 214,909,750 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

