Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.03.

TOL stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $61.13. 690,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,220. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

