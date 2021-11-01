TopBidder Reaches 1-Day Volume of $344,239.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 151.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TopBidder has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. TopBidder has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $344,239.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00051056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00222315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00094972 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TopBidder

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.