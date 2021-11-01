Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in October

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TOTZF stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

