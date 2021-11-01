Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 81,098 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,684% compared to the average daily volume of 4,546 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nxt-ID by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 128,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. 26,697,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,506. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.88. Nxt-ID has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

