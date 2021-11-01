TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

TAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.13. 1,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,810. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 616,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 514,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

