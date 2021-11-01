TransAlta’s (TA) Buy Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. CSFB set a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.94.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$13.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.85 and a 12 month high of C$14.54.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.3297655 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.82%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

