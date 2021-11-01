Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,642,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,396,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 3.65.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transocean stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Transocean worth $35,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
