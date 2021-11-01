Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,642,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,396,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 3.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transocean stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Transocean worth $35,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

