Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TVPKF stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

