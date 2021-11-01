Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCN. CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:TCN opened at $14.56 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

