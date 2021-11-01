Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $877.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report sales of $877.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $895.74 million and the lowest is $862.50 million. Trimble reported sales of $792.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,087. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.