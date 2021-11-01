TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,324,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,126 shares during the period. TriNet Group accounts for 1.8% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of TriNet Group worth $240,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of TNET traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.73. 1,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,735. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $102.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $192,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,300,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,910 shares of company stock worth $11,663,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.