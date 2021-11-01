TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:TNET opened at $101.25 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $192,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,632 over the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TriNet Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.