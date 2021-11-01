TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down to $32.97

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.97, but opened at $32.19. TripAdvisor shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 11,019 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after acquiring an additional 717,951 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $312,845,000 after acquiring an additional 418,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $267,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,163 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $98,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,656 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

