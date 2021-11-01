Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,622 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Tronox worth $37,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tronox by 64.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 33.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 450,625 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 14.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tronox by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

