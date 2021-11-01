TrueCar (TRUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TrueCar stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $401.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.07. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

