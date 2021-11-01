Truist Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $275.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TREE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $161.39 on Friday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $130.02 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -233.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in LendingTree by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in LendingTree by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in LendingTree by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

