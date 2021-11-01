Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Cimpress worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

