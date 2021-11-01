Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after buying an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,590,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Pulmonx stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.78.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

