Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $406,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEKKU opened at $10.35 on Monday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

